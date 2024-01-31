Broadcast Magazine

Doctor Who returns on top form

By 2024-01-31T12:27:00

Doctor who

Ratings for 60th anniversary trilogy are the best for five years, while Ghosts proves consistent to the end

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now