Broadcast Magazine

Hope Street: Providing opportunities for Northern Irish talent

By 2023-12-06T12:01:00

353398

Executives at Long Story TV reveal how the BBC1 drama has built a skills training platform & an outlet for local production talent to thrive

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now