Indie Summit 2024: Charlotte Moore on getting the BBC fit for the future

By 2024-04-25T08:13:00

Charlotte Moore

Content chief reveals why she is laser focused on iPlayer, explains the need to make cuts and promises to do more to support struggling indies

