Broadcast Magazine

Indie Survey 2023: funding and inflation top list of indie concerns

2023-03-30T11:06:00

Calculator & cash

Source: Flickr.com: Images Money

As inflation bites and belts tighten due to the rise in the cost of living, the UK production sector is feeling the squeeze

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now