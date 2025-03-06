Broadcast Magazine

Perkins takes 1m on journey to Istanbul

By 2025-03-06T15:53:00

Sue Perkins Big Adventure

Sue Perkins’ Big Adventure averages fewer than American Road Trip, while C5’s Dalgleish is lowest rating so far

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now