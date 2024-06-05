Broadcast Magazine

Potters in decline as C5 betters Love Rat

By 2024-06-05T14:01:00

010_10_S7_Ep10_The Great Pottery Throw Down S7 EP10

C4’s Great Pottery Throwdown is behind last year, while C5’s stripped drama overtakes slot predecessor

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now