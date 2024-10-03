Broadcast Magazine

Suspect returns well short of debut

By 2024-10-03T11:36:00

Suspect S2 (2)

Second season of C4’s Danish adaptation fails to match first, while C5’s new drama is its smallest of the year

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now