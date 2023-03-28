Broadcast Magazine

The key to not ruining a good series: knowing when to stop

By 2023-03-28T08:46:00

01_09_Succession_S04

It’s tempting to continue season after season with a hit series, but that’s when you put its legacy at risk, says Danny Brocklehurst

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now