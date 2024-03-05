Broadcast Magazine

Traitors reaches new heights

2024-03-05T13:29:00

The Traitors

BBC1 show doubles series one audience with 8 million for final, while Gladiators makes a strong comeback

This is subscriber only content
Subscribe now to keep reading

full-subs-package-LR-resize

The full subscription package includes:

  • Unlimited online access
  • Monthly Broadcast Magazine
  • Selection of annual reports and surveys
  • Newsletters + breaking news updates
  • Broadcast mobile & tablet app
  • Access to previous digital editions

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now