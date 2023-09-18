Broadcasters

Bectu blasts broadcasters’ complaint handling measures

By 2023-09-18T16:29:00

Philippa_Childs_NT_OCT22_3B6A4100

Philippa Childs slams current policies and procedures in the wake of allegations against Russell Brand

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 