Broadcasters

Catherine Tate hails BBC for royal comedy commission

By Tara Conlan2023-06-06T08:19:00

Queen of Oz

Co-creator and writer describes Queen of Oz - about a spoilt princess - as a palate cleanser after the Coronation coverage

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 