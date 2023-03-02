Broadcasters

Government urged to make more Scotland football matches free-to-air

By 2023-03-02T12:49:00

Scotland_national_football_team_logo_2014.svg

Scottish committee calls on PSBs to ‘proactively’ approach rights holders to share match broadcasts

