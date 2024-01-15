Broadcasters

Graham Norton: “Trying not to laugh is such a delicious agony”

By 2024-01-15T14:54:00

Graham Norton headshot LOL

Irish comedian and chat show host discusses showcasing the best of Irish talent in the latest iteration of Amazon’s hit format

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 