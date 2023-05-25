Broadcasters

In brief: Channel 4; Last One Laughing; ITV Academy; Jesse Armstrong; BBC Open Music

By 2023-05-25T14:19:00

71161_1_S1_Ep1_I Literally Just Told You S1 Ep01-6

Broadcaster cues up a third run of Expectation’s comedy quiz show

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 