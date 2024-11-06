Broadcasters

In brief: Lisa Nandy media M&A reforms; BBC4 Band Aid doc; Wonder Women podcast; BBCS FAST channels

2024-11-06T13:15:00

Lisa Nandy Pinewood Studios

Culture secretary plans to bring online news and weekly/monthly news magazines in line with current legislation

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 