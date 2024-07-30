Broadcasters

In brief: The Boys prequel; Peacok buys ITN doc; Paramount shareholders legal dispute

By 2024-07-30T08:49:00

Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in The Boys

Prime Video orders spin-off prequel to hit superhero show

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 