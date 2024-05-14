Broadcasters

The Sixth Commandment writer and real Ann-Marie speak out

By 2024-05-14T12:27:00

5. Annabel Scholey and Anne Reid as Ann-Marie Blake and Ann Moore-Martin in The Sixth Commandment coming soon to BBC One and iPlayer

Sarah Phelps and Ann-Marie Blake talk trust, glamourising killers and Netflix’s Baby Reindeer

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 