Broadcasters

Trail: Finding Michael, Disney+

2023-02-27T09:04:00

FM_Everest_Base_Camp_00214R-1024x682

Spencer Matthews embarks on a journey to find the body of his brother who disappeared in 1999. Co-produced by Shine TV and The Natural Studios

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 