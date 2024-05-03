Broadcasters

Why the truth about climate change is a fiendish challenge for broadcasters

2024-05-03T11:24:00

Guys Great British Power Trip

The deeply political nature of the issue must be confronted head on, writes Alf Lawrie

if you have an account

full-subs-package-LR-resize

Do you want to keep reading?

Register to read four free articles per month

Subscribe and get access to

  • Up to the minute industry news
  • Agenda-setting interviews with key industry figures
  • Insight into the latest programme performances
  • Ratings data with viewing trends

Access premium content subscribe today

If you have an account you can SIGN IN now

 