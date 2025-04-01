Second half of 2024 saw two thirds of those hours watched live

Sky has revealed that nearly 950 million hours of sport were watched on its channels in the second half of 2024, in its Attention Index report.

Over two thirds of this was live, with major draws including the Premier League, Formula 1, US Open tennis, The Open golf, England test cricket, and more. Football was the most watched sport, ahead of cricket in second and darts continuing its recent success in third. Darts viewing grew by 46% in H2, with a total of 56 million hours watched.

Formula 1 was fourth, with the British Grand Prix becoming the most watched European race ever - an average of 2.19 million tuned in in 2024. Elsewhere, the broadcaster revealed that 30% of its sport audiences are now women, a number which it aims to grow.

Away from TVs, Sky Sports acheived over 1.5 billion views on YouTube in 2024 - up 7% year-on-year. The Sky Sports Premier League channel was its best performing, with 822 million views of 54% of the total.

This data was collected by Public First, which polled 4,000 people from around the UK.

Jonathan Licht, managing director of Sky Sports, said: “2024 was an extraordinary year for Sky Sports. We secured major sports rights until the end of the decade, forged ground-breaking partnerships, and launched Sky Sports+ across TV and app. Over the last six months of the year, the nation spent nearly 950 million hours watching sport with us, with football leading the charge as our most-watched sport.

“The thrill of Luke Littler’s World Darts Championship victory was unforgettable, and darts viewership soared by an impressive 46%. As the UK’s leading investor in women’s sports, we proudly offer the broadest portfolio, growing engagement, and the most live hours of any broadcaster. In 2024, women’s sports viewership reached new heights, driven by our coverage of women’s tennis and international cricket.

“We’re excited to keep innovating and bringing fans closer to the action through our unrivalled coverage. We look forward to celebrating more of the sports our viewers love in 2025.”

Dana Strong, Group CEO, Sky, said: “Our data shows that the way people are watching TV is changing. Tech-savvy and engaged viewers are setting the pace, but these audiences are no longer just amongst the younger generations. This marks a pivotal moment for the UK entertainment industry, audiences no longer just crave choice, but a better and more engaged viewing experience, which is both simple and personal to them.”