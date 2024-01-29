The BBC and ITV have revealed their plans for the upcoming Six Nations.

The competition gets underway on 2 February, with the BBC and ITV sharing live coverage. The BBC will also be airing highlights show Six Nations Rugby Special, hosted by Ugo Monye on Sundays during match weeks, and ITV will be sharing highlights through its social accounts.

Gaby Logan will be leading the BBC’s coverage, with analysis and co-commentary coming from Sam Warburton, Martin Johnson, John Barclay, Jonathan Davies, and Chris Paterson. Dylan Hartley and Sergio Parisse will also feature across the broadcaster’s content. Nigel Owens will provide analysis on officiating, and Sonja McLaughlan and Lee McKenzie will provide pitchside reporting.

Meanwhile, Andrew Cotter will lead its commentary, with Gareth Rhys Owen, Alastair Eykyn and Sara Orchard on highlights commentary.

The BBC will also be launching the Rugby Union Daily podcast on 29 January, with new episodes every day during match weeks throughout the tournament. Chris Jones, Ugo Monye and Sara Orchard will host, alongside guests as well as regular appearances from Chris Ashton, Sam Warburton, and Tommy Bowe. Special episodes of the Rugby Union Daily podcast include Gregor Townsend picking his favourite Scotland v England clashes and Sam Warburton taking us through his most memorable Wales v England matches.

Sarra Elgan’s Six Nations Preview will air on BBC Wales on 1 February, and BBC1 on 3 February, and on the Sunday after each game, there will be a Scrum V Six Nations Special on BBC Two Wales looking back at Wales’ games as well as the other matches that weekend, presented by Lauren Jenkins.

ITV’s coverage will be hosted by Mark Pougatch and Jill Douglas, alongside Jonny Wilkinson, Lawrence Dallaglio, Maggie Alphonsi, Ugo Monye, Brian O’Driscoll, Rory Best, Jamie Roberts, Dan Biggar, Sir Ian McGeechan, Johnnie Beattie, Sergio Parisse, and Benjamin Kayser.

In addition, Topsy Ojo will combine presenting duties with his role as reporter, alongside reporter Gabriel Clarke. Joining them in the commentary box will be Nick Mullins and Miles Harrison, plus co-commentators Shane Williams, Gordon D’Arcy, Ben Kay, Scott Hastings, David Flatman and Danielle Waterman.