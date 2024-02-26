BBC 5 Live has launched F1: Back At Base, a podcast on the what happens in the sport at the end of the season.

With “unprecedented” access to the Mercedes and Williams F1 teams, the fly-on-the-wall eight-part documentary is narrated by Joseph Fiennes. The show attends the end-of-season celebrations at Mercedes and Williams and enters restricted areas that hold the secrets to the year ahead.

The first episode of the series speaks to Sir Lewis Hamilton about his shock move from Mercedes to Ferrari, and is now available on BBC Sounds’ F1: Chequered Flag feed alongside all seven other episodes.

Hamilton says of his move in the series opener, “It happened very fast and I’ve known Fred for a long time. For me, I was excited for a new year, but not really knowing what the future would hold and not really knowing how long I was going to race for, but knowing that I felt super driven and excited to continue to race. I mean, the opportunity just popped up and I was like, okay, I’ve got to think for a second. And I didn’t have a lot of time to think and I had to just go with my gut feeling and I decided to take the opportunity.”