The social platform is providing immersive ways to watch and engage with the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games

Channel 4 and Snapchat are launching a new AR feature on Channel 4’s Snapchat profile for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The feature enables sports fans to try out multiple Paralympics events – including archery and athletics – through AR, using Snapchat.

The feature is based on a specially created Snapchat Lens. This enables fans to interact with 3D Paralympics imagery, venues and sporting equipment, overlaid onto the real world.

Channel 4’s planned content for Snapchat also includes daily highlights and moments from The Last Leg, with Adam Hills, Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe live in Paris.

Matt Risley, managing director, 4Studio, said: “Channel 4 has a rich history of firsts, from digital TV and on-demand to streaming. Our augmented reality experience with Snapchat for the Paralympic Games gives everyone the chance to put themselves in the shoes of a Paralympian, and get them closer to the Paralympic experience than ever before.”

Lucy Luke, head of UK partnerships at Snapchatm added: “It’s been an incredible summer of sport so far on Snapchat, and we are very excited to see this momentum continue with the Paralympic Games. The AR experiences we have built on Snapchat with Channel 4 will be a totally new and unique way for fans to engage with the Games this year - and perhaps it will inspire some new athletes for 2028.”

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games is set to be the biggest ever broadcast on Channel 4, with over 1,300 hours of live sport airing for free across Channel 4, More4, Channel 4 Streaming and Channel 4 Sport’s YouTube.