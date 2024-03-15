Chelsea has launched an official podcast for its women’s team.

We Are Chelsea aims to give fans behind the scenes access and insight into the dressing room of the current WSL champions. Alongside player reaction from the latest matches, it will include in-depth interviews with ever-present players that will offer a unique insight into how much the women’s game has grown since the inception of the league in 2011.

It is presented by Caroline De Moraes and is produced by Crowd Branded on behalf of Chelsea. Crowd Branded is part of Crowd Network, which produces many talent-led podcasts, such as Beef’s Golf Club, The Geraint Thomas Cycling Club, The George Groves Boxing Club, and Captains, hosted by Sam Warburton.

The first episode features players Erin Cuthbert and Guro Reiten and is available now. Cuthbert highlights the importance of striking a balance at a time when the women’s game is growing rapidly around the world to ensure the women’s game retains the special connection to fans whilst also consistently producing world-class moments on the pitch.

Future episodes include Chelsea and England captain Millie Bright will sharing her journey to the top of professional football. In addition, a Life In Blue content strand will also look back on some of the most memorable moments players have experienced in a Chelsea shirt.

We Are Chelsea is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, as well as the club website, 5th Stand app and YouTube channel.

Claire Cronin, Chelsea FC chief marketing officer, said: “The launch of a podcast dedicated to our women’s first team provides an opportunity to showcase the amazing world-class athletes who represent our club and connect them to our growing UK and global fanbases. We see the chance to tell the players’ stories through a long-form podcast, supported by short-form clip distribution across social media as an important part of our overall marketing strategy to drive the visibility of the fantastic people we are fortunate enough to have here.”