Paolo Cuttorelli, SVP of global sales at Evergent, believes the next 12 months are the right time to dive in

Sports streaming is more complicated and expensive for consumers than ever. In an ultra-fragmented subscription landscape, fans are seeking greater simplicity and control over their sports content consumption. They want to know where they can watch games each weekend, assurances that their current package will cover their favourite teams, and don’t want to feel that the inflationary pressures of surging sports media rights fees are being passed onto them.

Cord-cutting championed the promise of more affordable, custom viewing, yet consumers today feel more squeezed than before the streaming revolution. With exponential rights bifurcation and a looming sense that fragmentation must, and will, reach a tipping point sometime soon, major leagues and federations are questioning whether to pursue more simplified distribution models — or own a larger portion of the direct-to-consumer fan relationship. Digital-first fan engagement strategies and behind-the-scenes shifts underline accelerated momentum in 2025, as some of the biggest players consider going all-in on D2C.

Protecting subscribers and attracting younger fans

Competition for attention and loyalty remains fierce. At the same time, subscription fatigue is real and consumers are questioning the value of an increasingly costly subscription mix. To demonstrate unique value and distinguish themselves in an increasingly crowded playing field, sports streaming services must offer hyper-personalised, frictionless experiences tailored to diverse fan preferences and price points.

World-leading D2C services such as the NBA League Pass have set the precedent for fan-first, ultra-tailored subscription experiences to serve global fan bases. Through intuitive features like personalised subscription options, pricing tiers, match-choice flexibility, and pause-and-resume capabilities, the league achieved a 50% growth in active subscribers and a 48% increase in viewing time within a single season. These strategies shouldn’t be limited to the biggest federations in the world — teams, leagues and services of varying sizes can implement creative pricing and engagement models across their digital services and products to deepen fan loyalty and increase subscription uptake.

Despite emerging opportunities in digital-native fan engagement, a significant industry challenge may be gaining steam in the new year, if findings from the 2024 Altman Solon Global Sports Survey prove to be prophetic: Two-thirds of global sports executives express concern over the diminishing relevance of live sports among younger audiences. According to the survey, many younger fans prioritize highlights, documentaries, and short-form content over full live games. Moreover, 66% of fans report difficulties accessing their favorite live sports content, and 43% are unwilling to pay for current pricing models. This trend underscores the need for sports federations and leagues to enhance their engagement and monetisation strategies to capture younger audiences while maintaining the unique value of live sports.

Fan-first experimentation drives growth

Flexibility is key to retaining and growing fan relationships today. We’re seeing increased demand for subscription options that allow fans to pay for individual games, specific portions of games, or tailored seasonal passes. Our data shows us that services which incorporate fan-first features like self-cancellation, subscription pauses, and dynamic pricing based on fan behavior perform favourably in terms of retention and engagement.

Fan-centric platforms also hold potential for ancillary monetisation streams. Rewards-based programs that incentivise fans to engage with their teams help foster community loyalty while generating revenue through e-commerce, merchandising, and even in-stadium purchases. These strategies create a membership-like experience, offering fans more value while enhancing retention.

Harnessing data and AI to drive engagement

Leagues I speak with understand the value of building data-driven fan connections. AI and data analytics are transforming how sports organisations understand and interact with their fans. Predictive analytics tools, powered by vast datasets, enable D2C services to anticipate subscriber behavior, reduce churn, and identify upsell opportunities. For instance, tailored engagement at the point of cancellation can help services retain up to 20% of subscribers who wished to cancel. Meanwhile, AI-driven payment recovery systems have increased rates from the industry standard of 59% to 70%, re-processing failed payments through intelligent algorithms to plug unnecessary revenue leaks.

Moreover, personalisation powered by AI ensures that fans receive tailored content recommendations, promotions, and subscription options that align with their preferences. Streaming platforms that leverage these insights can proactively address fan needs, whether by offering incentives to at-risk subscribers or designing campaigns that target specific demographic segments.

The evolution of digital fan connection and wider industry shifts make the next few years a pivotal period in the D2C sports business. Today, many major leagues and federations have all the tools they need to kickstart their own D2C powerplay in 2025.

