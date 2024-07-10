Trailer also revealed for four-episode series following career of Belgium and Real Madrid goalkeeper

Courtois: The Return Of The Number 1, a docuseries on Real Madrid and Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, will be available on Prime Video from 20 September.

A trailer has also been revealed for the four-episode series, which is produced by Wakai Media. It follows Courtois as he looks to recover from a serious knee injury sustained just before the start of the 2023/24 season. It also includes his daily life with his wife, children, family and friends, his busy agenda as a businessman, and “unknown” sides to his life, and reviews the key moments from his career.

Courtois: The Return Of The Number 1 joins a number of sport documentaries on Prime Video, including the All Or Nothing series, and series about former Real Madrid teammate Sergio Ramos and F1 driver Fernando Alonso.

You can watch the trailer below.