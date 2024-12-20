NBA team The Dallas Mavericks has launched a streaming platform, in collaboration with Endeavor Streaming and the NBA.

The streaming platform enables local fans to watch all games not exclusively televised nationally, alongside exclusive footage, original on-demand content and highlights.

MavsTV is available via mobile, tablet and desktop web browsers or through the MavsTV app on connected devices, including tvOS, Android TV and Fire TV.

Releases for Roku, Samsung and LG TVs will be available in the future.

The streaming service costs either US$14.99 a month or US$99.99 for a season-long pass.

Club Maverick Members are entitled to a complimentary season-long pass until 31 December.

The service is pesented by Softtek, powered by the NBA’s Next Gen integrated digital platform and Endeavor Streaming’s Vesper Platform.

Endeavor Streaming is also providing business growth and advisory services to support the Dallas Mavericks with their ambitions to attract new fans and grow the team’s audience.

Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall, said: “We are thrilled to work with Endeavor Streaming and Softtek to deliver a streaming experience of MavsTV for all of our fans. Our comprehensive content platform provides a one-stop shop for all things Mavs, allowing fans to connect with our team both on and off the court.”

Matt Starker, chief business officer at Endeavor Streaming, added: “At Endeavor Streaming, we’re honored to work with the Dallas Mavericks across their streaming technology and direct-to-consumer operations. As experts in helping properties and direct-to-consumer services acquire, engage and grow their audiences we see huge potential for the Mavericks and can’t wait to help them realize it.”

Blanca Treviño, president & CEO of Softtek, said: “At Softtek, we’re passionate about redefining fan experiences through innovation. The MavsTV platform perfectly captures the essence of connection, bringing fans closer to their team than ever before. We’re thrilled to play a part in making this groundbreaking platform a reality.”