David Coulthard and Eddie Jordan have launched a podcast, Formula For Success, ahead of the F1 season beginning in Bahrain this weekend, 4-5 March.

Whisper, which Coulthard co-founded alongside CEO Sunil Patel and presenter Jake Humphrey, will produce the show, which will release weekly episodes. The pair will delve into the world of F1 and beyond to share what they have learned in the worlds of sport, life and business.

Episode one, Bahrain, Bar Bills And Being The New Bernie, covers pre-season testing and the expected pecking order, alongside how Jordan settles bar tabs, whether he could have made Coulthard a world champion and what Mercedes chief Toto Wolff will do next. It is available from today, 3 March.

Whisper managing director Mark Cole said: “We’re hugely excited about launching Formula For Success and giving DC and Eddie a platform to share their strong opinions and entertaining stories. Successful podcasts are all about the chemistry of the presenters and there’s no better combination in the motorsport world.”

David Coulthard added: “Eddie and I, what could possibly go wrong! We’re excited about the potential of Formula For Success and want to engage audiences across the world. I’m looking forward to being reunited with my old sparring partner EJ and doing my best to keep him in check. There’s no better man for unearthing scoops, so expect some fireworks.”

Jordan commented: “DC will be the expert driver of the show, but he’s in no doubt that I’m very much the team boss! I’m excited about getting going and sharing my thoughts with fans across the world. Make no doubt, we won’t be holding back.”