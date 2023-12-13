The Day Of Reckoning fight night will be available through both DAZN and TNT Sports Box Office in the UK and Ireland.

The evening, taking place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on 23 December, has a number of high profile British and international boxers taking part, including co-main events featuring Anthony Joshua facing Otto Watlin and Deontay Wilder against Joshua Parker.

In addition, recent world title challenger Daniel Dubois will face Jarrell Miller and IBF No.1 contender Filip Hrgovic will fight Mark De Mori. WBA World Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol will make an 11th defence of his title against Lyndon Arthur and IBF World cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia will take on Unbeaten British Cruiserweight Ellis Zorro. Finally, Arslanbek Makhmudov will face the European champion Agit Kabayel. and top heavyweight contender Frank Sanchez will aim to overcome Junior Fa.

The event will be available for £19.99 on either platform, with the pair sharing an event for the first time in the UK. Viewers don’t need to subscribe to either DAZN or TNT Sports in order to purchase the event. In Ireland, it will be available for €29.99 or €34.99 (on the day).