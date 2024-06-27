It begins on 3 July and continues for eight weeks. The competition offers more than $60 million in prize money

DAZN and Warner Bros. Discovery will broadcast the Esports World Cup (EWC) globally.

Available for free on DAZN, the broadcast is the start of what the broadcaster calls a long-term strategic partnership with EWC to “develop an innovative esports experience”. DAZN will work with the EWC to produce and deliver content that “optimises their experience and helps grow reach and audience,” says DAZN.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said: “DAZN’s technology, distribution, production and marketing capabilities sets us apart. We are the perfect long-term partners for the Esports World Cup Foundation, and we will be working closely together to further develop how we deliver this innovative event in ways that excite, engage and create new levels of interaction for fans and new audiences.

“The Esports World Cup is another fantastic and forward-looking property that DAZN will bring to the world, helping take it to the next level in terms of growth as well as helping attract an even more younger and diverse demographic to the platform.”

Ralf Reichert, CEO of Esports World Cup Foundation, added: “We’re excited to team up with DAZN and build traditional sports coverage for the Esports World Cup. As we work to establish esports as a vital driver of global culture, partnerships with market leaders like DAZN are essential long-term steps to stimulate sustained interest and engage global fan communities. I’m looking forward to DAZN’s world-class coverage of EWC and commitment as we celebrate competitive excellence and gaming culture together.”

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. Discovery will be showing the competition across Europe, Asia and the Middle East on its streaming platforms, Max and discovery+ - both of which need a paid subscription. It will also give exposure through its news brands, Eurosport and CNN, with a dedicated section on the former, and develop social media formats to showcase the event.

Mike Rich, head of Warner Bros. Discovery, sports & lifestyle international brand partnerships, said: “Esports World Cup is a competition where sport meets entertainment which aligns neatly with Warner Bros. Discovery’s ambition for our streaming services to become the premier sports and entertainment destination for consumers.

“With the popularity of esports continuing to grow, partnering with the Esports World Cup affords Warner Bros. Discovery a unique opportunity to reach new audiences and celebrate its fandom.”

Reichart added: “We are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. to bring the excitement and drama of the Esports World Cup to an even broader global audience. This collaboration allows us to leverage their extensive network and expertise across Eurosport, CNN, and other platforms to create amazing content and reach new fans in ways we never could before. We’re confident that this partnership will not only elevate the visibility of the Esports World Cup but also reignite passion for competitive gaming worldwide.”

The new EWC event will feature top esports athletes and clubs from all over the world. It will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and feature hundreds of hours of content, which will all be available live and on-demand globally via the DAZN app and Warner Bros. Discovery’s platforms. It begins on 3 July and continues for eight weeks. Esports athletes and clubs compete across 22 game championships for a share of more than $60 million in prize money — the largest prize pool in esports history.