DAZN has revealed a global broadcasting, production, sales and marketing partnership with the World Sevens Football competition.

The recently launched women’s football tournament will kick off on 21 May, with a $5 million (£3.86m) prize up for grabs in a three-day tournament. It promises top-flight teams and elite players from across the globe playing seven-a-side fixtures with 15-minute halves. There will be eight as yet unrevealed teams involved, round-robin groups of four, feeding into semi-finals and a final on 23 May.

The first event takes place in Estoril, Portugal, with more to be held in the US, Mexico, Asia, Europe, and beyond. It is backed by co-owner of the NWSL club Gotham FC and WSL’s Chelsea FC, Jennifer Mackesy.

DAZN will work on the broadcasting and production of the tournament, as well as collaborate on sub licencing deals and marketing.

Former England international Anita Asante, who is an investor, advisor, and member of World Sevens Football Players’ Advisory Council, said: “I am thrilled about the launch of World Sevens Football and the exciting new format it brings to the sport. Our short-format, high-energy matches mean more action, entertainment, and goals.

“This competition gives footballers another stage to shine and offers a great, potentially lucrative opportunity. With DAZN as our partner, we can bring this thrilling new series to a global audience while also working together to forge new partnerships, which is exciting. DAZN’s commitment to women’s sports and their extensive coverage makes them the perfect partner to showcase the fast-paced, bold future of football to fans everywhere.”

Hannah Brown, co-CEO of women’s sports at DAZN, said: “We are delighted to be the global media partner for World Sevens Football. The fast-paced format, top class global talent and record-breaking prize pool make this new competition a milestone for the game.

“DAZN offers rights holders a comprehensive global partnership structure to reach fans and drive value. Working hand-in-hand with World Sevens Football, together, we will accelerate the growth and realise the potential of this exciting new format.

“World Sevens Football joins an ever-expanding portfolio of top-flight sport on DAZN, underlining our commitment to building the global home of football and delivering to fans the very best sports content from around the world.”

Mackesy said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome DAZN as a key World Sevens Football partner. This partnership represents a major step forward for the sport, combining our innovative tournament format with DAZN’s unparalleled global reach and expertise.

“Beyond DAZN’s massive reach, we are also excited to collaborate on sub-licensing and marketing agreements, leveraging their global reach, market-leading technology, and powerful marketing engine to accelerate the growth of the competition and tap into an ever-expanding audience of football fans around the world. We are very confident that this collaboration will ensure that World Sevens Football becomes a key property in advancing women’s football, setting new standards and inspiring future generations.”