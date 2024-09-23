All games will be aired for free to audiences worldwide

DAZN has secured exclusive broadcast rights for the new Super League Basketball (SLB) tournament.

All games will be aired for free to audiences worldwide.

The season begins on Friday 27 September, with the agreement granting DAZN comprehensive rights to broadcast the men’s competition globally, including in the UK.

DAZN will create a dedicated section for Super League Basketball on its app, which will house live and on-demand content from across the competition.

Super League Basketball recently announced the unification of the elite men’s and women’s leagues under one brand. This unification aims to increase the visibility of basketball in the UK and to worldwide fanbases.

The competition replaces the former British Basketball League (BBL) as the top-level men’s basketball competition in Great Britain.

This strategic partnership marks an opportunity for British basketball with the commitment of DAZN, as the exclusive broadcaster, to work collaboratively to find innovative and personalised ways of creating content, engaging fans and reaching new audiences.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said: “We want to use our reach and industry-leading technology to bring these competitions to existing and new audiences, fostering a truly fan-centric global community. Super League Basketball is at a turning point in its history and is a property with exceptional potential for commercial growth - we are delighted to add it to our growing international portfolio of basketball and to join them in building an exciting future. DAZN is rapidly becoming the global Home of Basketball and SLB will form an important part of this.”

Vaughn Millette, interim Chair of Super League Basketball said: “We are delighted to partner with DAZN for our global broadcast media rights. From our earliest conversations, we’ve been impressed by DAZN’s unwavering passion to promote and grow the sport of basketball. Bringing innovation and imagination to enable us to best serve our fans, the teams and continuous broadcast coverage of the league.

“Over the last few years, DAZN has demonstrated its commitment to growing the sport by securing numerous international basketball rights. SLB’s addition to this line-up, means that fans will find a broadcast home for basketball on DAZN. Super League fans will be able to watch every game live and free to air as we take our place alongside the likes of France and Italy’s elite national basketball leagues. We can’t wait to get started.”