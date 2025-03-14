LIV Golf competitions will be available to fans in more than 200 markets on a free, ad-supported basis on DAZN’s platform

DAZN has announced a long-term strategic partnership with LIV Golf, which includes the exclusive broadcast rights for LIV Golf in Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Portugal and Switzerland, alongside the LIV Golf+ service.

The LIV Golf+ service on DAZN will make LIV Golf competitions and programming available to millions of fans in more than 200 markets around the world who can watch on a free, ad-supported basis on DAZN’s platform.

LIV Golf+ on DAZN also includes LIV Golf’s Any Shot, Any Time technology, which gives fans the ability to select which golfers, teams or groups they want to watch at any given time.

DAZN will launch a newly dedicated LIV Golf space on the DAZN platform, developing an innovative fan engagement portal for LIV Golf’s growing catalogue of live, archived, and behind-the-scenes content.

DAZN will also develop an enhanced, paid subscription offering in the future, providing golf fans with access to more premium content and features.

Shay Segev, CEO of DAZN Group, said: “As a truly global broadcaster, DAZN is dedicated to ensuring that fans in every region can experience the most exciting action from LIV Golf, live and free. LIV Golf+ on DAZN will be available alongside DAZN’s extended free content offering, positioning it within an ecosystem that has already captured the attention of golf fans worldwide. This strategic partnership will grow the reach and popularity of LIV Golf, while bringing us closer to building the global home of golf on DAZN.”

Scott O’Neil, LIV Golf CEO, added: “DAZN’s cutting-edge technology and unparalleled scale give LIV Golf a significant platform to engage a truly global audience. Our players, teams and schedule span the globe, and it’s important that we continue to connect with fans all over the world as we grow our League in new and exciting markets.”