Eurosport has added Nick Kyrgios to its commentary team for the Australian Open.

The outpoken player will be on-site alongside John McEnroe, Barbara Schett, and Laura Robson - Kygrios isn’t playing in the tournament due to a wrist injury and missed all four majors last year while suffering with a number of injury issues.

Meanwhile, the Cube studio in London will be used for the main presentation, with Rachel Stringer hosting and joined by Mats Wilander and Tim Henman. The likes of Boris Becker, Alex Corretja and Justine Henin will also contribute to the international coverage, with Becker and Barbara Rittner (Germany), Corretja and Carla Suarez Navarro (Spain), Henin (France), and Roberta Vinci (Italy) also forming part of localised studio shows across Europe.

In addition to the men’s and women’s tournaments, Eurosport and discovery+ will show all qualifying rounds (from 8 January) as well as junior, wheelchair and legends matches. Eurosport.com will host free daily highlights complemented by behind-the-scenes clips, expert opinions and athlete reactions on Eurosport’s social platforms, and there will be shoulder content such as documentary Djokovic Unmasked, an in-depth preview show, and a look back on 2023 called Happy Slam.

There will also be player-led opinion features such as My Playlist, My Grand Slam Appetite and My Social Network.

Scott Young, group SVP of content, production and business operations at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “We first delivered the Australian Open under the Eurosport brand in 1995 and this year’s tournament promises to be one of the best yet, packed with so many inspiring stories and battles that fans can follow every step of the way across our channels and platforms. No other broadcaster provides a 360-degree tennis ecosystem that connects tennis fans to the sport they love like we do.

“To enhance the storytelling like never before, we’ve assembled one of the most impressive expert line-ups of tennis legends and superstars. We’re particularly excited to welcome Nick Kyrgios to our English language commentary team this year and know fans will benefit from his unique perspectives and closeness to the current crop of champions and competitors taking to the court this year.”

