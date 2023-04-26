Eurosport 1 will air Countdown To Ibiza, a preview show for the inaugural PTO European Open, at 8.30pm BST/9.30pm CET on 2 May.

The 30-minute programme was filmed and produced by the PTO’s in-house content team, and focuses on German Jan Frodeno – widely acknowledged as Triathlon’s greatest of all time – as he attempts to return to the top of the podium following a long injury lay-off and Switzerland’s Daniela Ryf – widely considered one of the sport’s greatest athletes.

The show is the first of a wide offering of PTO content on Warner Bros. Discovery’s platforms across the season. In addition to exposure through Eurosport, the Countdown To Ibiza will also air globally on the likes of DAZN, BeIN Sports, and SPOTV - it is also currently available on PTO+, the PTO’s D2C platform.

The inaugural PTO European Open takes place in Ibiza on 6 May, and the women’s field for the triathlon competition includes all of the top 10 PTO Ranked female athletes and the men’s field contains all three of the Olympic gold medallists in the sport since 2008 – Kristian Blummenfelt (2020), Alistair Brownlee (2012 & 2016) and of course Jan Frodeno (2008). Both races will be shown by Warner Bros. Discovery across Europe.

Later in the year, there will be the PTO US Open in Milwaukee on 4-5 August, and the inaugural PTO Asian Open in Singapore 19-20 August.

Professional Traithletes Organisation CEO Sam Renouf said: “Jan talked about getting ‘goosebumps’ when his wildcard for the race was confirmed. Well, as fans of the sport, we’ll all be getting goosebumps watching this preview show for what I think will be one of the most talked about events of the year.”

PTO chief marketing officer Tim Godfrey added: “ Our partnership with Warner Bros Discovery is all about telling the stories of the incredible athletes of the PTO to a wider audience. Having the Countdown To Ibiza preview show going out at 21:30 CET on a major channel like Eurosport 1 four days ahead of the races is the perfect way to grow the fan base of the sport. We’ve also been expanding the distribution footprint for athlete content more broadly, as an effective way to build excitement and tune in to the PTO Tour.”