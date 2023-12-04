FITE+ has added the Liga Portugal to its platform in the UK & Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Scandinavia.

The platform, which has historically focused on combat sports, also picked up the AFC Champions League in September. The company describes both deals as part of a, “strategic move by FITE into the heart of football”, with Sportfive facilitating the agreement this time round.

FITE’s coverage began on 2 December with that week’s round of fixtures and a weekly highlights show, and runs until the end of the 2025/26 season. The league, which includes teams such as Benfica, Porto, and Sporting Lisbon, previously aired on BT Sport.

Adam Bigwood, vice president of subscriptions at FITE, said: “We are thrilled to offer a front row seat to Liga Portugal matches to our FITE+ subscribers. This exclusive deal, with one of Europe’s finest leagues, highlights our dedication to providing diverse and premium sports content to our global audience. As we continue to expand our football offerings, FITE remains at the forefront of delivering superior sports and entertainment through our advanced technology platform.”