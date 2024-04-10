The Electric Mini Cooper-based touring cars race was due to make its debut on the Formula E schedule this weekend

Formula E has announced that the planned NXT GEN support series has been cancelled for Season 10. The series would have seen Electric Mini Cooper-based touring cars racing in advance of a series of Formula E races.

The NXT Gen Cup is the world’s first 100% electric junior touring car cup and was due to make its debut on the Formula E schedule at this weekend’s Misano E-Prix double-header.

Formula E says “unexpected constraints faced by the support series” are to blame for its cancellation.

It was originally planned for the NXT GEN series to support Formula E at four rounds – Misano, Berlin, Monaco and London.

The championship has already started amending its timetable to reflect the changes, with frantic planning underway to find alternative entertainment for fans during the build up to the start of the Misano E-Prix Round 6 taking place on Friday (12 April).

A Formula E spokesperson said: “NXT GEN’s participation at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship has been cancelled for Season 10 due to unexpected constraints faced by the support series.

“Formula E has already begun implementing positive adjustments to ensure the continuity and success of upcoming events, beginning with a revised schedule for the Misano E-Prix to ensure minimal disruption to fans and expanded activities that include: pit-lane autograph sessions, additional pit walks, and expanded promotional track activities.

“Formula E remains committed to nurturing the next generation of talent through FIA Girls on Track and other impactful initiatives for young people.”