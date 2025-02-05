Formula E has revealed that the opening race of its season, in São Paulo, saw a 120% increase in like-for-like viewership against the same race in Season 10, after it secured a new free-to-air broadcast deal with ITV.

The live race aired on ITV4 and ITVX.

Globally, the opening round in Brazil recorded a cumulative audience of 40 million viewers, making it the most-viewed opening round and one of the most-watched races in the series’ 11-season history.

Formula E also said viewership in Germany and France of the Mexico E-Prix (the second race of the season) grew by 65% and 64% in Germany and France respectively. It said this showed “signs of a strong and growing fanbase across Europe”.

Aarti Dabas, chief media officer, Formula E, said: “This strong start to the 11th season of our championship, with our new and existing broadcast partnerships delivering record audiences in our key markets is a testament to our accelerated fan growth and the exciting racing spectacle put on by our elite drivers in their new cutting edge GEN3 Evo cars. With 14 more races to come, we are firmly on track to deliver our biggest season ever and take our racing spectacle to more fans than ever before.”