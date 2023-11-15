The Warner Bros. Discovery-owned Global Cycling Network (GCN) app and GCN+ service is closing from 19 December.

In a statement to users of the platform, the team at GCN said the closure of the app and GCN+ follows Warner Bros. Discovery’s broader strategy to consolidate its streaming services to “provide customers with all the sports they love in one place, alongside the widest range of entertainment content”.

Two months ago, it was reported that Warner Bros. Discovery was putting Play Sports Network (PSN), the company that owns Global Cycling Network (GCN), and is part of the Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio, up for sale.

In the statement, sent to subscribers of the platform, the GCN team said the closure of the GCN app and GCN+ was “hugely disappointing as we are very proud of what we have built with GCN+, a single destination for all your cycling racing and documentaries”.

In Europe, GCN+ subscribers will have the option to subscribe to discovery+ or the Eurosport App where they can continue to watch live cycling content they currently access on GCN+.

In markets outside Europe, the options are less clear, with the statement simply saying, “We are working to ensure they continue to have access to live content and will be keeping customers fully informed”.

Regarding the future for the Play Sports Network, the statement said the decision to close the GCN app and GCN+ signals a refocus of Play Sports Network and its core brands, centred around the global cycling community.

The statement said: “Play Sports has now delivered 7b+ views across its social media channels and is growing faster than it ever has so, whilst disappointed, we are more determined than ever to continue to be an even bigger and more positive force in cycling. We have many exciting plans and hope to have your continued support.”