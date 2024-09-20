The Ringer has launched women’s football podcast Crossways with Spotify.

Hosted by Ian Wright and Steph Houghton, Crossways is also available through YouTube and all other common podcast platforms. The show will cover the WSL and professional women’s football, as well as the grassroots game and behind-the-scenes.

The first episode is available from today, 20 September, ahead of the WSL season launch.

Houghton said: “We both love football and with the women’s game we come at it from totally different perspectives, which is what makes Crossways unique. I’m really happy to be doing this show alongside Ian. His playing career speaks for itself, but he’s also been one of the most consistent voices around women’s football.

“It’s another new start for me. Now in my post-playing career, this is an an exciting opportunity to have real in-depth football conversations and connect with the wider women’s football community.”

Wright added: “I’m really excited for Crossways and that I get to do this with Steph, who I love and respect.

“She’s had such an incredible career at the very top level. She’s seen and experienced some of the most important stages in women’s football, so when we bumped into each other after her retirement, we got talking and instantly knew that we wanted to do something together. So I’m glad that the day has arrived.

It’s going to be a big season with the next Women’s Euros in the summer – and there’s loads to play for in the Barclays WSL.”