Warner Bros Discovery Sports Europe has agreed a four-year deal to continue as the home of sports climbing in Europe

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports Europe has agreed a partnership with the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) to broadcast all IFSC World Cup and World Championship events until 2028.

The climbing events will stream in Europe exclusively on Max and discovery+.

Fans will also be able to watch the semi-finals and finals of every World Cup and World Championship event live on WBD’s premium linear channels – Eurosport across Europe and TNT Sports in the UK and Ireland.

Last year, sport climbing coverage reached millions of viewers on WBD’s platforms, including record-breaking audiences during the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

More than seven billion minutes were streamed over the course of the Games with Sport Climbing among the most engaged new sports since it was first incepted into the Olympics at Tokyo 2020.

This new agreement between the IFSC will see WBD continue to share the stories of climbing athletes and elevate their profiles as the faces of the sport in the lead-up to the next Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The 2025 IFSC World Cup series begins with the Boulder events in Keqiao, China on 18 April, featuring the return of 2024 Boulder World Cup winners Natalia Grossman (USA) and Sorato Anraku (Japan).

Trojan Paillot, SVP sports rights acquisitions and syndications at Warner Bros. Discovery Sports Europe, said: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC). Sport Climbing captivated audiences across our platforms during the Olympic Games in Paris last year, and we’re excited to leverage our extensive reach to build on this momentum and further grow the sport as we look ahead to LA28.”

IFSC president Marco Scolaris, added: “The numbers of eyes from around Europe on our sport through our partnership with WBD is something we are proud of. Climbing, and the heroes of our sport, are in the homes of millions, showcasing the skill and beauty of Climbing. There are still many stories to tell as we head into our third Olympic Games, and this new deal will help ensure they are told.”