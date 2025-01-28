LIV Golf partners with Rick Shiels Media

LIV Golf has announced a multi-year strategic partnership with Rick Shiels Media, the company of the most-followed golf content creator in the world.

Shiels will act as an ambassador for the competition, which hopes to leverage his audience and content strands by giving the creator “one-of-a-kind” access to LIV Golf’s players. Shiel’s YouTube channel has 2.93 million subscribers and attained over 935 million total views with 20+ million hours watched in 2024.

Shiels will produce his signature series, Break 75, 10 Shot Challenge, 5 Man Scramble, and 2 v 2 Matches. In addition, Shiels and LIV Golf will launch TotShots, a recreational golf program designed for children aged 3 to 5 to which LIV Golf will contribute $50,000.

EMG / Gravity Media reveals Australian Open production details

EMG / Gravity Media used a team of 75 from its Australia, UK, Netherlands and Germany offices to produce the Australian Open.

The tennis grand slam, which ended last week, used over 100 tonnes of fly-away systems and 172 broadcast cameras to deliver over 200 hours of coverage across 15 days and nights. The cameras included Sony HDC 3500 / 5500 channels, alongside various robotic solutions featuring Sony P50 and P43 cameras with Mark Roberts PTZ heads, and a variety of Panasonic robotic cameras. There were also 20 RF cameras onsite, and two remote RF robotic cameras for broader views of Melbourne, positioned at AAMI Park and on an office building in the city.

The 11 production galleries, installed by EMG / Gravity Media, were operated by Tennis Australia’s production crew at Tennis Australia’s headquarters at Melbourne Park. They were equipped with with a combination of GV K-Frame XP and Kahuna vision mixers, along with ten audio control rooms featuring Calrec Artemis and Brio audio consoles.

There was also a dedicated control gallery, audio control room, EVS and edit facilities, and a multi-camera studio for Tennis Australia's Bluezone production, which was designed specifically for social media and streaming platforms.

Netflix co-CEO speaks on full season rights

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos has said that the economics of full-season, big league sports are, "extremely challenging."

On a video call with investors after reporting the streaming platform's earnings, Sarandos said its work with the NFL and WWE, “doesn’t really change the underlying economics of full season, big league sports being extremely challenging.”

He added: “We want to be able to bring value to the sport, like we have to date with WWE certainly, like we have with the NFL too, where we were basically able to bring a big audience, a young audience, a more global audience than linear television. But that has to be reflected in the deal as well.”

However, he did leave the door open if something came up that would fit: “If there was a path where we could actually make the economics work for both us and the league, we certainly would explore.”