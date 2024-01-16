The semi-finals (Saturday 3 February) and the finals (Sunday 4 February) will be live streamed on ITVX, with a highlights programme shown on ITV4

Forthcoming padel tournament, The Hexagon Cup, has secured a deal with ITV for UK broadcast rights as it prepares for its first event.

The Hexagon Cup begins at the end of this month in Madrid, with the semi-finals (Saturday 3 February) and the finals (Sunday 4 February) being live streamed on ITVX, with a highlights programme shown on ITV4.

The partnership marks the first time ITV has broadcast a live padel tournament.

The Hexagon Cup features celebrity teams led by celebrities including Andy Murray, Eva Longoria and Robert Lewandowski.

The tournament has six teams, each featuring a male, female and Next Gen pair who compete for a prize pool of €1m. The championship’s global TV coverage will be produced by Aurora Media Worldwide.

The Hexagon Cup will be held at Madrid Arena from 31 January to 4 February.

Tim Godfrey, strategic advisor, Hexagon Cup, says: “This partnership with ITV marks a major win, not only for the Hexagon Cup which now has a leading, free-to-air home in the UK, but also for British padel fans who are picking up a passion for the playing the sport, and can now watch the best players in the world, live and free.”

Niall Sloane, director of sport, ITV, added: “We are looking forward to ITV X showcasing this exciting new sport which has caught the attention of so many fans.”

Hexagon Cup Team AD/vantage co-owner Arran Yentob said: “Padel is gaining more and more traction and attention in the UK. Having ITV confirmed as the Hexagon Cup’s UK broadcast channel is great news for all fans and we hope will create more excitement and engagement in the sport itself and hopefully support for team AD/Vantage.”