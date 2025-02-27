Over 20 new original shows, covering football, music, and lifestyle, will join Legends football matches and documentaries

Legends Soccer Group has announced Legends TV, a streaming platform for its legends football matches as well as original content.

Along the matches, Legends TV will house over 20 original shows, covering football, music, and lifestyle, as well as a curated library of legends matches and documentaries. This includes Legends celebrity games and tournaments, pre season tours, rights holder, partner and club games, youth and women’s football, magazine shows, studio shows and fan engagement content

The subscription-based platform will be available from this summer across mobile, tablets, desktops and smart TVs.

John Fendley, who was a producer and then presenter of Soccer AM on Sky Sports, will oversee the development and creative direction of Legends TV’s original programming.

Legends Soccer Group has become known for organising legends football matches for charity, such as Game4Grenfell and Game4Ukraine, and is launching a Legends Ibiza sport and music festival at the same time as this platform.

Lester Holcombe, founder & CEO of Legends Soccer Group, said: “Legends TV is the natural next step in our journey. We’ve spent two decades bringing fans closer to the game’s biggest names through live stadium events. Now, we’re creating a platform where football fans and sports lovers can engage with their legends —be it Ballon d’Or winners or local heroes – on demand, anytime, anywhere.”

Fendley added: “Football is built on stories – of legends, rivalries, and unforgettable moments. With Legends TV, we’re giving fans a front-row seat to those stories in a way that’s modern, immersive, and deeply connected to the game’s heritage and nostalgia.”