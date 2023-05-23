Manchester City has relaunched its official podcast in partnership with Voiceworks Sport.

The fortnightly show is hosted by journalist Rob Pollard and new co-host Nedum Onuoha - who played for City from 2004-2012, and has since become a pundit. The pair interview past and present Manchester City players, backroom staff, and fans, including Kyle Walker, Scott Carson and Owen Hargreaves.

Man City’s in-house team produces a subscription-only video version of the show for City+ and Recast, with Voiceworks Sport creating a free-to-listen audio edit. The audio is released on all podcast platforms, and is hosted and distributed by the Sport Social Podcast Network.

Jim Salveson, director of sport at Voiceworks Sport, said: “Manchester City is one of the biggest clubs in world football and it’s been an honour to work with them to create a podcast that matches that status. Football fans the world over always want to feel closer to the clubs they love, and City have created a podcast that can get their fans under the skin of the club itself. Great guests, exclusive content and fascinating stories are the life blood of any podcast and Manchester City have all those things in spades. The team have been really shrewd, too, in using the show as a platform to engage with fans directly.

“We are thrilled to be working on the show from a production perspective, especially given our deep experience in football podcasting content and working with some of the most popular club- and fan-owned shows out there.”