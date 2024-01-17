Box To Box series will be available from 24 January

Netflix will premiere eight-episode docuseries Full Contact on 24 January.

Production by Box To Box, the series goes behind-the-scenes of the 2023 Six Nations, similarly to other Box To Box series Drive To Survive (F1), Full Swing (golf), and Break Point (tennis). It’s series directed by Josh Jacobs and exec produced by James Gay-Rees, Paul Martin, Martin Conway, and Ceri Jones. Dionne Bromfield is series producer.

There were reports last year that the Wales team had banned Netflix’s cameras from filming while it debated going on strike due to a contract dispute, which may be one of the key points of the series.

Players and coaches featured in the series include Ellis Genge, Freddie Steward, Louis Rees Zammit, Dan Biggar, Finn Russell, Stuart Hogg, Gael Fickou, Antoine Dupont, Seb Negri, Stephen Varney, Andrew Porter, Blair Kinghorn, Warren Gatland, Kieran Crowley, Neil Barnes (Italy assistant coach), John Fogarty (Ireland assistant/scrum coach), Marcus Smith, Steve Borthwick, Gregor Townsend, Shaun Edwards, and Fabien Galthie.

There are also interviews with Ugo Monye, Lee McKenzie, Lauren Jenkins, Christina Mahon, Ben Kasier, Isabelle Ithurburu, Finn Russell, Seb Negri, and Andre Porter.

You can watch the trailer below.