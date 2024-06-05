Premier Sports will air 20 SPFL games-a-season from this summer.

Sky Sports currently shows 60 matches-a-season following a deal signed in 2022, and Premier Sports’ rights are in addition to that coverage. The broadcaster’s agreement lasts for the next five campaigns, the same as Sky’s.

Premier Sports won the rights after a competitive bidding process with multiple bidders, paying an “eight-figure sum” to secure them.

SPFL group chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “This is tremendous news for SPFL clubs and supporters alike and means that up to 80 Premiership matches will be broadcast live next season across Sky Sports and Premier Sports. This will be the highest number of live matches ever broadcast from the Scottish Premiership.

“With Premier Sports already having the rights to the Premier Sports Cup and Scottish Cup, they have cemented their place as a key broadcaster of live Scottish football.

“We are extremely grateful to Premier Sports for their increased investment into the game, which will bring an additional eight-figure sum into Scottish football over the next five years, meaning further record-breaking payments to clubs.”

Michael O’Rourke founder of Premier Sports, commented: “We are delighted to strengthen our Scottish football offering to fans in what is a hugely exciting time for Scottish football at both club and international level.

“The addition of the Scottish Premiership means we are showing more Scottish football than ever before and we’re looking forward to broadcasting games and storylines from one of Europe’s most exciting and passionate leagues for the next five years.”