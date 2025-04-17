All 151 BKT URC games per season will continue live on Premier Sports for the next four years

Premier Sports has extended its broadcast partnership with BKT United Rugby Championship, with it now showing every game to UK rugby fans until 2029.

Premier Sports has broadcast every game live from the league for the past seven seasons, launching its “every game live” coverage in August 2018.

The broadcaster says, under the new deal, it will continue to focus on innovative coverage while aiming to draw in younger audiences and new fans.

Premier Sports’ team for its BKT United Rugby Championship coverage includes John Barclay, Stephen Ferris, Tom Shanklin, Ryan Wilson, Simon Zebo, Rob Kearney, Ian Madigan, Chris Paterson, Andrew Trimble, Philippa Tuttiett, Alan Quinlan, Shane Williams and Thinus Delport – alongside presenters and reporters Ross Harries, Graham Little, Connie McLaughlin, Jenny Drummond and commentators Rory Hamilton, Martin Gillingham, Ryle Nugent, Jamie Lyall and Mark Robson.

Premier Sports recently launched a 24/7 rugby channel ‘Premier Sports Rugby’, which is available in the UK on Virgin and the Premier Sports streaming platform. It will also arrive on Amazon this summer and later in the year on Sky Glass and Sky Stream.

The channel shows 400 games live each season across six competitions and 11 rugby nations.

Richard Sweeney, CEO of Premier Sports, said: “We are very proud to extend our partnership with BKT URC and to enter into our third consecutive agreement with one of the most exciting leagues in world rugby supported by passionate club rugby fans across Scotland, Ireland, Wales, South Africa and Italy.

“The diversity, competitiveness and quality of rugby on show each weekend in the BKT URC is exceptional and it’s been an exciting journey to have been on over the past seven years and great to see how the Championship has made huge strides forward with rugby audiences reaching record levels.

“Extending our BKT URC partnership is exciting news for UK rugby fans as we now offer six premium rugby competitions under one roof in an easy to access viewing platform, which is something that rugby fans have been asking for and gives our customers even more value for money. Premier Sports has become the home for all the best rugby action from the top club competitions in the world.”