At an event held in London this morning - the Prime Video Presents Sport showcase – the streamer revealed its key sports content for this year

Prime Video has announced the highlights of its UK live sports and sports documentaries slate for this year.

UEFA Champions League

At an event held in London this morning - the Prime Video Presents Sport showcase – the streamer first revealed its presentation team (pictured above) for Prime Video’s UEFA Champions League coverage for the season. Prime Video will air a match each Tuesday.

Prime Video’s on-air broadcast team includes host Gabby Logan, pundits Clarence Seedorf, Daniel Sturridge and Josie Henning, a commentary duo of Jon Champion and Alan Shearer as well as pitch side reporters Gabriel Clarke and Alex Aljoe.

As well as Prime Video’s weekly live game, it offers subscribers as add-on subscription to discovery+ to watch all the other televised UEFA Champions League coverage, which Prime Video promoted as a way of watching all the Champions League without having to leave the Prime Video app.

NFL Game Pass

Prime Video also used its event to reveal that Amazon and DAZN have agreed a distribution partnership to the make NFL Game Pass available on Prime Video as an add-on subscription. The NFL Game Pass is available in the UK through a deal with DAZN.

NBA Basketball

Meanwhile, Prime Video global head of sports, Jay Marine, confirmed a range of exclusive NBA basketball coming to Prime Video in the UK from the 2025/26 season as part of an 11-year media rights agreement, which was announced last month.

As part of this global deal, Prime members in the UK will have exclusive access to a minimum of 87 regular season NBA games per year, a third of games in the first two rounds of the NBA playoffs, every game of the postseason SoFi NBA Play-In Tournament, a Conference Finals series each year and the NBA Finals in six of the 11 years. This annual package of over 100 NBA matches will be available to all Prime members in the UK from October 2025.

Sports docs

The Prime Video Presents Sport event also rounded up a range of sports documentaries coming to Prime Video.

King Kenny (2025)

Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish joined the stage to confirm an upcoming documentary exploring his life and career. King Kenny is due to release on Prime Video in the UK in 2025 and will be directed by Oscar-winner, Asif Kapadia (Maradona, Senna, Amy). The film is currently in production.

Four Kings (27 September)

Prime Video unveiled the official trailer and release date for Four Kings, which arrives on Prime Video next month on 27 September. The four-part documentary series covers a golden era of British boxing and focuses on the intense rivalry between heavyweights Lennox Lewis and Frank Bruno, and middleweights Chris Eubank and Nigel Benn.

Sven (23 August)

Sven-Göran Eriksson, first foreign football manager of the England National Team and icon of the game revealed his motivations for creating his upcoming documentary Sven in a video interview recorded while filming the documentary. Gabby Logan was joined on-stage by Sven’s children, Lina and Johan Eriksson as well as the film’s director, Claudia Corbisiero, for a discussion about the film and Sven’s stranger-than-fiction football story.

Jay Marine, global head of sports, Prime Video, said: “The success of live sports and documentaries in the UK, driven by a uniquely passionate fanbase, has fuelled the growth of sports on Prime globally. We are investing more in UK sports than ever before with a year-long programme of top-pick UEFA Champions League matches and a diverse slate of documentaries all at no additional cost for millions of UK households. Prime Video is a leading destination for sports fans with a wide selection of subscription and Pay-Per-View events and we’re excited to add over 100 live and exclusive NBA games per season in Prime from next year.”