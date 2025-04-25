The four-part series drops on 2 May and follows four of the sport’s biggest personalities during the new Formula E season
Prime Video is launching a docuseries focusing on the drivers of Formula E. The four-part Formula E: Driver series lands on Prime Video on 2 May and follows four of the sport’s biggest personalities during the new Formula E season.
Each episode focuses on a different driver – Jake Dennis, António Félix da Costa, Mitch Evans and Dan Ticktum – taking viewers behind the scenes with “raw, unfiltered insight into life on and off the track,” says Prime Video.
About the Drivers:
Jake Dennis – The reigning World Champion returns with a target on his back. Now racing for the Andretti team, he faces fierce competition from bigger-budget rivals determined to dethrone him.
Antonio Félix da Costa – Charismatic, passionate, and the fan-favourite, he joined Porsche with high hopes. But things aren’t going to plan. Outpaced by his teammate and clashing with the team, he’s now fighting to reclaim his form.
Mitch Evans – Evans has been close to winning the title for four seasons now, but a curveball from Jaguar – signing his best friend and new teammate Nick Cassidy – has turned the championship fight into a personal rivalry.
Dan Ticktum – Ticktum’s talent is matched only by his fiery temperament. Banned as a teen for reckless driving, he’s spent years fighting to prove he belongs. This season, he’s walking a tightrope – control his temper and he could finally break through.
