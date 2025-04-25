The four-part series drops on 2 May and follows four of the sport’s biggest personalities during the new Formula E season

Prime Video is launching a docuseries focusing on the drivers of Formula E. The four-part Formula E: Driver series lands on Prime Video on 2 May and follows four of the sport’s biggest personalities during the new Formula E season.

Each episode focuses on a different driver – Jake Dennis, António Félix da Costa, Mitch Evans and Dan Ticktum – taking viewers behind the scenes with “raw, unfiltered insight into life on and off the track,” says Prime Video.